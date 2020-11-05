- WWE posted this video of The Undertaker's most bone-chilling messages and warnings directed at his rivals from each of the past 30 years. WWE is celebrating Taker's 30th anniversary all month long, leading up to the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature the return of Joe Coffey, who was suspended a few months back due to allegations from the "#SpeakingOut" movement. Coffey will team with NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang to reunite Gallus against Sam Gradwell and Pretty Deadly in six-man action.

NXT UK will also feature the beginning of the Heritage Cup tournament semi-finals today, with Noam Dar vs. A-Kid. The winner will earn a spot in the finals. NXT UK will air at 3pm ET on the WWE Network today.

- WWE is building to a title match between Rhea Ripley and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. As seen below, last night's NXT show on the USA Network featured video packages with both competitors issuing warnings to the other. Ripley also taunted Shirai after the show.

Shirai issued the challenge early in the show, noting that she wants Ripley one-on-one as she is not afraid of anything. Ripley accepted the challenge but the match has not been officially announced as of this writing. Ripley said she's had her eye on Shirai and the title since losing it earlier this year. She also said Shirai claims to be afraid of nothing, but she is afraid of losing the title. Ripley also promised to end 2020 the same way she did in 2019, as champion.