AEW star QT Marshall took to Twitter this afternoon to answer a few fan questions.

One fan asked QT Marshall if there was a chance to ever see him in the running for the TNT title.

QT answered, "I would love that. @DarbyAllin seems to be busy with #teamtaz but whenever he's game, I'll be ready!"

Darby Allin defeated Cody Rhodes at AEW Full Gear to become the new TNT Champion.

Another fan asked QT about being a trainer and what was the most satisfying part of being involved in training new people. As noted, he is a coach and co-owner of the Nightmare Factory training facility in Georgia.

He replied, "Watching them succeed. When they succeed, I succeed as their trainer."

Below are his tweets:

I would love that. @DarbyAllin seems to be busy with #teamtaz but whenever he's game, I'll be ready! https://t.co/x5hCHEBxQp — QT Marshall ?? (@realmmarshall1) November 15, 2020