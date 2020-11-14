WWE Champion Randy Orton had an interesting response to a tweet from FITE TV, which aired Talk N Shop A-Mania 2, a parody-style wrestling pay-per-view, on Friday night.

FITE TV tagged Orton, Chris Jericho, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor and asked them if there was even a slight chance that they would "order this awful event" produced by Impact Wrestling stars, The Good Brothers.

Orton wrote, "I would rather wrestle Great Khali and Nathan Jones in a 2 on 1 handicap match, then order this joke PPV that s--ts on the business I have dedicated my life to. #TalkNShopAMania2."

Jericho reacted to a clip from the event and tweeted, "DON'T WATCH THIS PIECE OF GARBAGE!!"

Needless to say, the tweets were made in jest since The Good Brothers are said to be friends with the wrestlers tagged by FITE TV.

