WWE RAW Superstar Randy Orton took to Twitter today and reacted to rapper 2 Chainz delivering the RKO to a model in one of his new music videos.

2 Chainz released the music video for his new "Toni" single earlier this week and one scene features the Grammy Award-winning rapper hitting Orton's RKO to a model on a bed.

Orton re-tweeted the clip and wrote, "Saw new @2chainz music vid and homie hit my finish! #RKHoHoHo [Santa Claus emoji] #outtanowhere"

Orton also posted the clip to his Instagram and offered to help 2 Chainz with his form.

He wrote, "Just saw @2chainz used my finish in his new music video #Toni [eyes emoji] #RKHoHoHo [Santa Claus emoji] hit me up for your next video and I'll help you with your form!"

2 Chainz has not responded to Orton's comments as of this writing, but he did let fans know that no models were harmed in the making of the "Toni" video.

"No models were harmed in the making of this video [smiling face with closed eyes emoji] it was all fun .. #Toni Video out now," the rapper wrote.

You can see the related posts below: