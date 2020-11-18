Former WWE announcer Renee Young [real name Renee Paquette] is set to host a new podcast. She made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday.

Renee wrote, "Woohoo!! A brand spanking new podcast coming your way!!! Oral Sessions! And no it's not about eggplants, it's about cool ass people having a great conversation. Unfiltered and unscripted!"

Several WWE Superstars including Lana, Natalya, and Chelsea Green reacted to the news.

Green, who recently underwent surgery on her broken wrist, joked that "it could be cool to have great conversations about eggplants too," to which Renee replied, "Let's be clear here-that conversation is NOT off the table! There's no rules over here!"

The likes of Paige, Trish Stratus, Vickie Guerrero, Cathy Kelley, and Heath Slater also congratulated Renee.

Meanwhile, Brie Bella might already be confirmed as one of the first guests on the podcast. While responding to Brie, Renee wrote, "gotta have you on!! We have plenty to discuss!"

In August, Renee finished up her 8-year stint with the WWE. She is currently working on a cookbook titled, "Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously." The hardcover cookbook will be released in May 2021.

Previously, Renee Young and CM Punk had flirted with the idea of co-hosting a podcast.