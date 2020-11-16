WWE announced RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, Mace, and Slapjack) will take on Sheamus, Riddle, Keith Lee, and Braun Stowman (with AJ Styles) in an eight-man tag team match on tonight's RAW.

Team RAW is set to go against Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and TBD) at this Sunday's Survivor Series.

Below is the updated lineup for tonight's show:

* Randy Orton (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

* The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship)

* Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, Mace, and Slapjack vs. Sheamus, Riddle, Keith Lee, and Braun Stowman (with AJ Styles)