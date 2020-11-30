As seen in the new vignette above, Rhea Ripley has officially joined Team Shotzi Blackheart for the upcoming women's match at the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event.

Ripley joins Ember Moon and Blackheart as confirmed names for Team Shotzi. They will team with one more Superstar to be named, to do battle against Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Toni Storm. It's believed that NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will get the final spot on Team Shotzi.

"Takeover: WarGames 2020" will air live on Sunday, December 6, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:

Men's WarGames Match

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)

WarGames Advantage: The Kings

Women's WarGames Match

Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)

WarGames Advantage: TBD

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Leon Ruff (c)

Strap Match

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes