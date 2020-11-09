On today's episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Rocky Romero returned to chat with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about Talk N Shop A-Mania 2. Romero was a commentator on the first Talk N Shop A-Mania, and he will return to that role as well as taking on the role of executive producer.

"Yes, I will be a commentator. That's one of my many jobs, but I'm also an executive producer," Romero noted. "[I'm] moving up in the world."

Hausman noted that Chavo Guerrero Jr. is also a producer and has won Emmys for his work on GLOW. Romero acknowledged that but noted that at Talk N Shop A-Mania 2 his main role will be taking on Chico El Luchador in a Lucha Libre Deathmatch, which Romero revealed on his last appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

"That would have been nice, but instead, he's going to be fighting Chico Luchador in a Lucha Libre Deathmatch, and when they say death, they actually mean to the death. Not any of this wrestling bulls--t that we're used to where they say 'deathmatch' and nobody dies," Romero pointed out. "Somebody is going to die in this one. I promise you that. Spoiler alert!"

However, Romero did discuss the ways Guerrero did help with Talk N Shop A-Mania 2. He talked about how funny Guerrero is, and he also discussed his thought process in putting together the Lucha Lubre Deathmatch.

"No, not 'GLOW', not professional at all. Written by three idiots but working with Chavo, I always forget how funny Chavo is, how truly funny Chavo is," Romero said. "If you go back and you think about just the early days of WCW, when he started doing the Pepe thing and he was imitating Eddie and all that, that was the first glimpse of how funny Chavo Guerrero Jr. is, and then of course, the iconic stuff that he did with Eddie in the Los Guerreros tag team and how funny those skits are. They're timeless. They're hilarious. You still watch them back and you still laugh so much.

"So to get to work with him, but dude, he is an amazing improver, and that's the goal that I realized really getting to work with him. He's so funny improving. This one, the improv has gone up so many levels. Gallows is always saying that his favorite thing in the first one was Chico vs. Chavo, but this Chico vs. Chavo is so insane.

"Basically, my idea when writing this was to break all the rules of professional wrestling, break every single rule, every fourth wall [and] do as much craziness as you could possibly do. What if they said deathmatch, but they really fought to the death? Somebody's gonna die in this thing. What if? Why not? I wanted to break all those rules. So that's what Chico and Chavo is, and I think it's really going to be kind of the crown jewel of this whole Talk N Shop A-Mania 2 PPV."

Romero revealed that Guerrero did have a hands-on role in production. He talked about how he was guiding the camera operators and giving suggestions throughout the production.

"100%, so the Chavo - Chico part--we're doing two locations this time," Romero noted. "So there's a Los Angeles location and then there's an Atlanta location on the Gallows property. So LA was very cool because like I said, we did this very cinematic, crazy Lucha Libre deathmatch, and [there were] a couple times where he had to go into producer Chavo mode.

"He told cameramen to hold on a second. 'This is my suggestion. It's not that I do this for a living or anything, or I do Emmy award-winning TV shows, but I just have a suggestion. Hear me out,' and he set up the camera this way, had the director this way and the director was like, yeah, I think that's really going to be the shot that's going to work. He has so many great ideas, and the guy has been doing it for so long.

"I mean look at his legacy, and it's awesome. Now he's working on another show. I don't know how much I can talk about it, but I know that he's working on another big show, and he's out in Australia right now. So it's just cool to be able to work with him and have him there as a complete asset especially for Talk N Shop A-Mania because we're not professional at all unfortunately."

Rocky Romero can be seen this Friday November 13th as part of Talk N Shop A-Mania 2 on FITE.tv. Rocky's full interview aired as part of today's episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.