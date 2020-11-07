A video package is shown highlighting the ROH Pure Championship Tournament Final between Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams after the usual ROH signature video package.

Quinn McKay checks in backstage and recaps how Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams got to the finals of the ROH Pure Championship Tournament.

A video package is shown on EC3 and The Briscoes (Mark & Jay).

Shane Taylor & Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun) make their entrance. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance. EC3 makes his entrance.

EC3 & The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) vs. Shane Taylor & Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)

EC3 and Kaun lock up. EC3 pulls Kaun to the mat. Mark eventually ducks a right handed strike attempt by Taylor. Mark dropkicks. Uses off the apron. Taylor runs towards Mark in the corner. Mark gets out of the way. Mark connects with a single leg dropkick to send Taylor out of the ring. Moses comes back into the ring. Moses and Mark exchange strikes.

EC3 sends Taylor into the ringside barrier. Mark hits a Moonsault from off the top turnbuckle onto Moses, Kaun and Taylor at ringside. Mark kicks Taylor in the midsection and rolls him back into the ring. Mark goes for his Froggy-bow finisher, Taylor rolls out of the way. Mark runs towards Taylor. Taylor hits a Modified Driver on Mark. Taylor pins Mark for the win.

Winner: Shane Taylor & Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)

A video package is shown on Tracy Williams and Jonathan Gresham.

Tracy Williams and ROH Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham make their entrances. This match will have a 60-Minute Time Limit.

ROH Pure Championship - Tournament Final: Jonathan Gresham vs. Tracy Williams

They lock up. Gresham takes Williams to the mat with a headlock takeover. Later in the match, Williams goes for a Piledriver, his shoulder gives out. Gresham goes for a nerve-hold on the shoulder of Williams, Williams gets out of it. Williams hits a Piledriver on Gresham. Williams pins Gresham, Gresham uses his third and final allowed rope break to stop the count at two. Williams attempts to chop Gresham, Gresham catches his arm. Gresham locks in an Octopus Submission on Williams. Gresham wins by submission.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal comes to the ring. Lethal celebrates Gresham's win with him as the show comes to a close.