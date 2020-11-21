A video package is shown highlighting Brody King defeating Dalton Castle last week after the usual ROH signature video package.

Soldiers Of Savagery (Kaun & Moses) make their entrance. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance. EC3 has joined the commentary team.

Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Moses and Jay lockup. Moses locks in a headlock on Jay. Kay reverses it into a headlock on Moses. Moses sends Jay to the ropes. Moses hits a shoulder block on Jay. Kaun eventually hits a cross-body over the top rope to the outside on Jay. Moses connects with a back elbow to Mark. Moses hits a cross-body from off the second rope on Mark. Moses hits a head but from off the second turnbuckle on Mark. Moses hits a Senton off the apron onto Jay at ringside. Kaun hits a Splash from off the top rope on Mark. Kaun pins Mark for a two count. Kaun tags Moses in. Jay connects with a kick to Moses. Jay hits Kaun with a forearm.

Jay forearms Moses in the corner. Jay sends Moses to the opposite corner. Jay splashes Moses in the corner. Mark clotheslines Moses in the corner. Jay hits a neck-breaker on Moses. Mark throws a chair to Jay in the ring. Jay sets the chair up as Mark gets in the ring. Mark uses the chair as a step as he hits a Senton over the top rope on Kaun at ringside. The referee gets rid of the chair. Jay hits a Spicolli Driver on Moses as Mark ascends the turnbuckles. Mark hits his Froggy-bow finisher on Moses. Mark pins Moses for the three count.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay

EC3 stares at the ring from the entrance way after the match.

A video package is shown on Shane Taylor and Kenny King.

Kenny King and Shane Taylor make their entrances.

Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor

King strikes Taylor in the face as the bell rings. King connects with a kick to the head of Taylor. Later in the match, Taylor connects with a knee strike to King. King manages to hit a Modified Northern Lights Suplex on Taylor. King pins Taylor for a two count. Taylor sends Kong to the corner. Taylor gets King up on his shoulder Taylor his Greetings From 216 finisher on King. Taylor pins King for the win.

Winner: Shane Taylor

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.