Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay throws to a video package on Jay Briscoe and EC3.

EC3 and Jay Briscoe make their entrances.

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

EC3 offers his hand for a handshake. They lock up. EC3 backs Jay to the corner. EC3 offers his hand for handshake again. Jay pushes EC3. EC3 pushes Jay. They lock up again. Jay takes EC3 to the mat with a waist-lock. EC3 eventually connects with a Back Elbow to Jay.

EC3 looks at his own hand before extending it once more for a handshake. Jay pushes his hand away. Kay strikes EC3 several times. Jay stomps on EC3 in the corner. Jay drives his boot into the neck of EC3 in the corner as the referee makes a five count. Jay is Disqualified.

Winner: EC3 Via Disqualification

Security comes to the ring to pull Briscoe apart from EC3 after the match. EC3 offers himself up for a J-Driller. Security steps in again to stop Jay.

A video package is shown on LSG and Jay Lethal.

LSG and ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal make their entrances for a Pure Rules Match. Will Ferrara, Sumie Sakai and Gary Juster are the Judges.

Pure Rules Match: Jay Lethal vs. LSG

They lock up. Lethal takes LSG to the mat with a headlock takeover. LSG eventually clotheslines Lethal. LSG pins Lethal for a two count. LSG gets Lethal up into a Fireman's Carry position. Lethal elbows LSG to get out of it. Lethal gets LSG up into a Fireman's Carry position. LSG elbows Lethal to get out of it. Lethal connects with an Ensiguri on LSG.

Lethal goes for his Lethal Injection finisher, LSG catches him and hits a Rocket Slam on Lethal. LSG rolls Lethal up for a two count. LSG locks in a cross-face on Lethal. Lethal gets out of it. LSG locks in a Sharpshooter on Lethal. LSG switches to the Muta Lock. Lethal gets to the ropes as the 15-Minute Time Limit Expires.

Winner: Jay Lethal Via Judges' Decision (2-1)

A video package is shown on Bateman and Matt Taven.

Bateman and Matt Taven make their entrances.

Matt Taven vs. Bateman

Taven ducks a clothesline attempt by Bateman as the bell rings. Taven chops and strikes Bateman several times. Taven dodges a chop to the chest by Bateman. Taven kicks the side of the head of Bateman. Taven dropkicks Bateman. Bateman strikes Taven after he springboards from the second rope. Later in the match, Taven ascends the turnbuckles. Taven goes for a Frog Splash, Bateman rolls out of the way. Bateman locks in a waist-lock, Taven rolls forward and rolls Bateman up for the three count.

Winner: Matt Taven Via Pinfall

Bateman attacks Taven after the match. Vincent walks to ringside with a microphone in hand. Vincent says that Taven looks a little too comfortable and that he needs something a little more cruelty for that ego. Bateman hits a Tombstone Piledriver on Taven. Vincent says that he's had a question burning in his mind. Vincent wants to know how one person could be so embarrassing. Vincent gets in the ring and talks about how there isn't a single person here and yet Taven is still so desperate for all of the attention.

Vincent tells Taven that no matter how hard he tries he will never get the approval that he is looking for. Vincent has a dart. The lights go out. Mike Bennett's music plays as his name appears on the tron. The lights go out again. Mike Bennett is in the ring. Bennett strikes Vincent. Bennett strikes Bateman. Bennett superkicks Bateman.

Taven and Bennett hug as the show comes to a close.