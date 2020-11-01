Above is a clip from Meeting The Undertaker, which is now available on demand on the WWE Network. The show features WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, and others recall their first interaction with Taker.

"First time that I met The Undertaker was at WrestleMania 29," Woods recalled. "He had the druids reaching from hell, grabbing at him. I was one of those of those druids — lucky, lucky me. It was a crew of us from FCW and NXT. He was very much in business mode, in full Undertaker style, so it was like a, 'Hey, how's it going?' Not really like a conversation was had. He's got an aura, whether he's got his gear on or not. This man is here to work, he takes things very seriously, he takes his craft very seriously."

For Reigns, he had just finished his arm tattoo, so the two discussed tattoos as an easy icebreaker. Styles noted a mutual friend brought them together when Styles happened to vacation at the same location on the Fourth of July. For Corbin, he got to work with Taker during his time in NXT.

"The first time I got to have an actual conversation with him was at NXT," Corbin said. "He came down and was in the Performance Center, in the ring. He grabbed onto me a little bit in NXT, and was trying to help me with my entrance because we were trying to working that just evolving. I was just very, very new, so I was rolling into finding myself and how to carry myself. He stepped in and kinda helped.

"I was doing TakeOver and did something in the match. I walked back, and he was shaking his head at me. I was like, 'What?' He kind of yelled at me, 'Why would you do that? You're so stupid. Don't do that anymore!' I was like, 'Dude in the moment, it felt right, but you're completely right! What I did was wrong, and I see why.' That's one of those things where he doesn't sugar coat it. [Laughs] You kind of have to man up and take it, but you come out better for it."

Below, Drew McIntyre tweeted out about learning from Taker over the years.

"The @Undertaker has taught me so much, intentionally and unintentionally. Lesson one, never laugh at ringside when extras are doing tryouts. 20 year old Drew still has nightmares about this moment...#Undertaker30"