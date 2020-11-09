WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made a special appearance at MTV's 2020 European Music Awards over the weekend.

As seen in the video at this link, WWE's Tribal Chief virtually presented the Best Pop Award at the awards show on Sunday. Reigns also represented WWE on the virtual red carpet before the ceremony began.

The nominees for the Best Pop Award were Little Mix, BTS, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga. Reigns presented the award to Little Mix.

Reigns is scheduled to face WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22.