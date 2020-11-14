- The above video is the WrestleMania XXVII match between Triple H and The Undertaker. The Undertaker defeated Triple H via submission with the Hell's Gate.

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns replied to Drew McIntyre after McIntyre tweeted, "Forging a legacy for myself, no family to open doors for me. First I beat Randy and reclaim my WWE Title, then I'm coming for you Roman"

Reigns replied that the whole "family opening the doors" thing is overplayed and is just an excuse. He also said that it's not about getting in the door, but owning it.

His full tweet was, "The whole "family opening the doors" thing is so played out and just an unoriginal excuse. Free lesson for you, Drew. It's not about getting in the door, it's about owning the room. Which you will never do..while I'm around. Good luck on Monday at #RAW. #SurvivorSeries"

Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship in August at Payback after he defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Below you can see their exchange:

Forging a legacy for myself, no family to open doors for me. First I beat Randy and reclaim my WWE Title, then I'm coming for you Roman#WWERaw #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/FRoJN5Z1BR — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 14, 2020

- As noted, on the latest NXT episode, Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano to become the new WWE NXT North American Champion.

Ruff took to Twitter this afternoon to share photos of his father with the title.

He captioned the photos, "My dad hasn't put my title down since I showed him."

Below you can see the photos: