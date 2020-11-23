WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says he's the only Superstar from the current generation to carry WWE on his back.

Reigns took to Twitter this morning to react to last night's non-title main event win over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

"Few will ever know what it feels like to carry everything on their back. In this generation, there is only one. The head of the table, the Universal champion, The Best of the Best. #SurvivorSeries," he wrote, tagging Paul Heyman in the tweet.

There's no word on what's next for Reigns, but he's been rumored for a feud with Daniel Bryan. You can see his full tweet below: