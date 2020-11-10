- Above is a new promo for this week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez has been confirmed for the show.

Matches previously announced for Wednesday's episode were Breezango getting their rematch from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Peyton Royce, plus NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano defending against a mystery opponent.

- WWE RAW Superstar Peyton Royce turns 28 years old today while former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback turns 39, former WWE Superstar Katie Lea turns 40, former WWE Performance Center Head Coach Bill DeMott turns 54, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr. turns 70 and former UFC Heavyweight Champion/pro wrestling star Josh Barnett turns 43.

- Ronda Rousey took to Twitter today with a rare tweet to plug Foot Locker's new campaign with SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and the Soles4Souls group. Banks is teaming with Foot Locker to donate $250,000 to Soles4Souls, which helps give more than 19,000 pairs of sneakers to people in need.

"@SashaBanksWWE is teaming up with @footlocker to donate $250,000 to @Soles4Souls facilitating a donation of more the 19,000 pairs for shoes for those in need! Check them out and support #thisiscollaboraid," Rousey wrote.

Banks has not responded to Rousey's tweet as of this writing. You can see the full tweet below: