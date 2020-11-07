- Above are the top ten moments from last night's WWE SmackDown (full results here).

- On last night's show, Ruby Riott defeated Natalya and Zelina Vega in a triple threat match to qualify for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series on November 22. Riott joins Bianca Belair — three other SmackDown stars are still to be determined. Team RAW consists of: WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, and Lana. After missing out on the previous two Survivor Series, Riott says she's ready for this year's PPV.

"This is my first Survivor Series, and I couldn't be more ready," Riott said. "Myself, and my tag team partner, Liv Morgan, are back on SmackDown — where it all began — on the blue brand, and I cannot wait to show the red brand exactly why we're here."

- King Corbin is set to join Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and one yet to be named star on Team SmackDown. Despite tension within the group, he expects his team will "fall in line."

"I am The King and they will fall in line," Corbin said. "My teammates will do exactly what they need to do. The fact of the matter is The King is in this match, and he really is the only one that matters. I will get the job done, at the end of the day."