SmackDown superstar Dolph Ziggler and Ryback engaged in a back-and-forth Twitter war on Sunday.

It started when Ziggler posted a picture from his days as an All-American amateur wrestler at Kent State University, where he established several records and won three 165 lb tournaments in 2000, 2002, and 2003.

Ryback tweeted, "#Bridges before #b--ches" while responding to the picture.

In his response, Ziggler labeled Ryback as a Goldberg rip-off and someone the WWE locker room didn't like to work with.

"They called me Goldberg...bc everyone hated wrestling me."

Ryback then mocked Ziggler as a Shawn Michaels wannabe and wondered if The Show Off was returning to NXT to work in Triple H's "Developmental Program" instead of wrestling on the main roster.

"I never heard those chants, was too busy listening to the buildings roar and shake with my Trademarked Feed Me More. What's next for Ziggy Michaels? Sitting in Gorilla working under p---y Paul's Developmental Program?"

Ziggler eventually posted a sad face emoji and stopped responding to Ryback.

Interestingly, Ziggler and Ryback were a tag team back in 2015.

Check out their Twitter interaction below:

