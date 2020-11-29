- The above video is a match between Rey Mysterio and Big Show from 2005. The match ended in a No Contest.
- Sami Zayn shared a fun fact about how Liv Morgan almost joined him when he was first doing his "The Great Liberator" gimmick.
Zayn tweeted, "Really enjoyed #LivForever on @WWENetwork. Fun fact, when I first started doing "The Great Liberator" I pitched hard to get @YaOnlyLivvOnce with me, but she got drafted to Raw. There is SO much to her. Can't wait to see her one day become Womens Champ."
Really enjoyed #LivForever on @WWENetwork.— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 30, 2020
- WWE is selling "Ugly Sweaters" for the holidays at WWEShop.com.
