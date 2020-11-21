This week's AEW Dark is now up to 16 matches with the announcement of Sammy Guevara taking on Marko Stunt. Dark streams Tuesdays at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel.
Below are the previously announced matches and Britt Baker segment:
* Chaos Project vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela
* Gunn Club vs. Cezaro Bononi, KTB, and Seth Gargis
* The Acclaimed vs. Alex Chamberlain and Damian Fenrir
* Brandon Cutler vs. Adam Priest
* Dreamgirl Ellie vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Peter Avalon
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Lady Frost and "Bionic Beast" Jenna
* Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow vs. Alex "3" Reynolds and John "4" Silver
* KiLynn King vs. Rache Chanel
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Trent with Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy
* Matt Sydal vs. Alan "5" Angels with 10
* The Hybrid2 vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.
* Red Velvet vs. Tesha Price
* Vipress vs. Big Swole
* VSK and Baron Black vs. Private Party
* Britt Baker presents "The Waiting Room" (with Reba) and special guest Tay Conti
This Tuesday on Dark we have a loaded card featuring new debuts, a 3-way tag team match, a new episode of The Waiting Room hosted by Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D, and much more!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 21, 2020
Watch #AEWDark this Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ?? https://t.co/T5f4DG1hFQ pic.twitter.com/jm6Whuvcyz