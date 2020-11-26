Sasha Banks won her first SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell when she took the title off her former BFF, Bayley. Add in previously winning the Raw Women's Title, the NXT Women's Title and the Women's Tag Titles and Banks is just the third-ever Grand Slam Women's Champion in WWE history.

With all that she's accomplished, Banks was asked what's next for her during an interview with Stephanie Chase.

"To be a shareholder in the WWE, maybe take over Vince's job. [It] is a dream of mine to be a general manager, make billions. There's just so much more to do," said Banks. "In WWE, you can absolutely be anything and everything, so my goals are not stopping here just because I'm the Grand Slam Champion."

Banks is a five-time Raw Women's Champion which is the most ever, and she and Bayley were the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions. The SmackDown Women's Title is actually her ninth championship in WWE, but she was asked if winning it was just as special as the Raw or Tag Titles.

"Yes! It was because SmackDown has always been one of my favorite shows. It's where my favorites where I grew up watching them on, and I always wanted to be on SmackDown," revealed Banks. "To be the SmackDown Women's Champion and to definitely take it from someone I did respect at one point in Bayley has been amazing. I just have a lot of plans for this title as well – just wanting it to be the most prestigious and most talked about title in the company."

Banks is known for her flashy ring attire and she's also known for having several family members in the music industry, including Snoop Dogg and Brandy. One might wonder if she would one day venture into producing a clothing line or getting into music and Banks teased that those are possibilities down the line.

"You can see all of that in the future. I have plans for many incredible big things for myself. I'm really excited for the future. I've been stopping non-stop since 2020 to accomplish all my dreams that I've had since I was a little girl. So wrestling's not the only thing, but you can expect all of that in the future, yes," stated Banks.

Total Divas finished it's ninth season last year but Banks is among a handful of Women's Superstars who have never been cast members. That list also includes Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Bayley, but Banks revealed why she specifically doesn't want to be a part of the show.

"I don't think Total Divas is the place for me; I don't really want to do reality TV," admitted Banks. "But I think Total Divas is a great thing for the WWE Universe. It has brought in so many new eyes within the company from celebrities. Being on after The Kardashians has brought in so many female viewers within the company. Personally, for me, I don't want to be on reality TV."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.