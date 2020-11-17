WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks recently spoke with Joe Otterson of Variety to and said this current title reign feels much different than the others.

Banks noted that since taking time off to try and find her passion again, her pro wrestling work has been top notch. She also named Carmella, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Bianca and Natalya as blue brand Superstars she's looking forward to facing, adding that the current SmackDown women's division is the best women's division ever.

"It feels so much different this time around," Banks said when asked. "I feel like ever since I came back from my little break where I really just tried to find my passion again, my wrestling has just been *mwah* chef's kiss. I mean, I've always been great, amazing. But the seasonings that I've been adding in 2020 have just been tasting so freakin' good that I just cannot stop and I cannot wait to do more.

"Being the SmackDown Women's Champion, that means I am completely the best. I always say 'I'm the best.' I really know 100% that I am the greatest wrestler of all time, but I have so many new competitors. I look forward to facing so many new faces, so many new matchups, and it really lets me go to sleep dreaming of excitement for every Friday night knowing what I'm going to have."

Banks was also asked how she feels about the current state of WWE and pro wrestling in general.

"I think it's so incredible to see how much hope WWE brings the world and how much that we can just go entertain through these trying times," she responded. "It brings me hope and it brings me joy, knowing that I can go into work and legit live my dream and put smiles on people's faces, and to have the talent and the brotherhood and the sisterhood of my peers. It's so awesome. I love it.

"I am so thankful for wrestling for giving me a sole purpose and a joy in life. Just to spread happiness and smiles around the world because there's nothing else I rather be doing at this time right now than, you know, bumping my ass off. But I love it so, so much. I think it's such a special place where you can create so much magic."

Banks is scheduled to face RAW Women's Champion Asuka in a non-title champion vs. champion match at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. She was asked what she hopes to get out of this latest battle with Asuka.

"Asuka is, if not one of the best, the best competitor in our division," Banks said. "And she is a legend in Japan. She is one of the longest-reigning champions in our company. We have thrown it down in the past, but I feel like every single day, we want to get better in every single way. We want to do the best.

"And now that we represent our own brands, and being the champions, we're really just going to go there Sunday and prove who is the best of the best. SmackDown is Team Blue. That's why my hair is blue. That's why I'm the Blueprint. That's why I'm really the greatest. I have to show her that I'm the best at everything. She is great. But I'm greater."