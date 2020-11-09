It looks like current and former WWE Superstars will be brought to the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view for the "Final Farewell" from The Undertaker.

IWA Puerto Rico announced today that former WWE Superstar Savio Vega will be attending the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22 for Taker's "Final Farewell" segment.

"Kwang / Savio Vega will be back in WWE, this time to be present during the retirement of his great friend and brother The Undertaker, who culminates a successful career exactly 30 years after his first appearance at Survivor Series 1990," the translated announcement from IWA reads.

Vega, who has worked as an in-ring talent and a producer for MLW in recent years, was one of Taker's closest friends from WWE, and was a member of the infamous "Bone Street Krew" locker room group.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for some of Taker's friends and the "Final Farewell" or if they are just attending backstage as guests.

