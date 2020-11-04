Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears has been nixed from tonight's AEW Dynamite line-up due to COVID-19 concerns.

AEW just announced that Scorpio was exposed to someone with the coronavirus within the past two weeks. While his first COVID-19 test was negative, company officials have decided to postpone tonight's Sky vs. Spears match as a precautionary measure.

"Through contact tracing, AEW learned @ScorpioSky was exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last 14 days. An initial test was negative, but AEW has decided to postpone tonight's scheduled match," AEW announced on Twitter.

There's no word yet on if Spears will get a new opponent for tonight's show, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with AEW's Twitter announcement on Sky vs. Spears:

* Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet

* PAC breaks his silence

* World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will meet face to face

* Chris Jericho does commentary

* Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow

* Miro vs. Trent

* TNT Champion Cody Rhodes and the Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver, 10)