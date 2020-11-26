Seth Rollins recently spoke to WWE Network and provided an update on his pregnant fiancé, Becky Lynch, who is fast approaching her due date.

"She's doing really well," said Rollins. "Our due date is fast approaching. It's crazy to think we'll be parents soon. I'm sure she's ready to get back to work just like we all are. But yeah, she's been so incredible through the entire pregnancy."

Rollins also said that WWE working a lighter schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic era has been a blessing in disguise since he's able to spend a lot more time with Becky.

"In our regular WWE schedule, we're always traveling and never get to be home," he said. "And with my fiancé's pregnancy, I've been able to spend a lot of time at home with her. I wouldn't have been able to do this on our regular schedule.

"The timing of that worked out really well. It's a nice break for me both physically and mentally," he added.

During the interview, Rollins also spoke about why the ThunderDome was essentially for WWE to thrive in the pandemic era.

"The ThunderDome has been great. I was excited from the get-go even though some people were skeptical. For me, we had worn out welcome at the WWE Performance Center. That [arena] was just too small for the WWE," said Rollins.

He continued, "And that's not a negative thing. It's just that our shows are so big and we needed to be able to go out there in front of a live audience to some extent, have pyro, and it feels like a WWE Raw or PPV show. The PC were a great host to us and we're thankful to them, but I'm so grateful to the Amway Center in Orlando to allow us to come in and create ThunderDome. It's been a blast."

As noted, Rollins was written off WWE programming after sacrificing himself "for the greater good" at last Sunday's Survivor Series event when he asked Sheamus to Brogue Kick him and take him out of the traditional Raw vs SmackDown match.

Rollins is expected to be back soon after Becky gives birth to their first child, due at some point in December.

