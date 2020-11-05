AEW announced tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on their official YouTube channel will be a special AEW Dark episode.
Below is the lineup:
* Sean Maluta & RYZIN vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
* Trevor Read vs. Ricky Starks
* Tesha Price vs. Big Swole
* Matt Sydal vs. Christopher Daniels
* Lee Johnson vs. Chuck Taylor
* Griff Garrison vs. Ariel Dominguez
* Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Nakazawa
We have a special #AEWDark episode ready for your viewing pleasure tomorrow night at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel here ?? https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe. pic.twitter.com/1Q8zBCSwgJ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2020