AEW announced tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on their official YouTube channel will be a special AEW Dark episode.

Below is the lineup:

* Sean Maluta & RYZIN vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

* Trevor Read vs. Ricky Starks

* Tesha Price vs. Big Swole

* Matt Sydal vs. Christopher Daniels

* Lee Johnson vs. Chuck Taylor

* Griff Garrison vs. Ariel Dominguez

* Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Nakazawa