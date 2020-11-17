It seems like WWE SmackDown Superstar Murphy might be getting his first name back. The former Raw Tag Team Champion updated his Twitter handle earlier on Monday, changing his name from just "Murphy" to "Buddy Murphy."

However, Murphy's official WWE profile has yet to be updated to reflect his first name.

Back in February, WWE dropped the "Buddy" from Murphy's official ring name.

Earlier this year, Mustafa Ali, the leader of Raw stable RETRIBUTION, also got his first name back. The WWE had shortened his official ring name to just "Ali" in 2019.

Murphy and Seth Rollins will collide in a No Holds Barred grudge match this Friday on SmackDown. The match is rumored to help WWE write Rollins off storylines as The Messiah is expected to take time off after Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for updates on Murphy possibly getting his first name back.