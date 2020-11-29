- Above is a clip from the WWE documentary, Liv Forever, that focused on when Morgan was returning in September 2019 to face Ember Moon in a dark match. At the last moment, the match was cancelled, catching Morgan by surprise. The doc is now available on-demand on the WWE Network.

- Bayley posted a photo of herself with The Riott Squad back in November of 2017. That date was when the trio (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan) debuted together on WWE TV.

"The women's division is better because of the Riott Squad. #LivForever," Bayley wrote in the caption.

The women's division is better because of the Riott Squad. #LivForever pic.twitter.com/Fu313VyWfh — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 29, 2020

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, Billie Kay / Peyton Royce, and The Undertaker.