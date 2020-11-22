WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, Phineas and Henry Godwinn, and former WWE referee Tim White are currently in Orlando for tonight's Survivor Series PPV, according to PWInsider.

No word on if they will be on camera or not, but they are in Orlando for The Undertaker's Final Farewell. Rikishi posted a photo of the Bone Street Krew hanging out together earlier today at the Orlando International Airport.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Kane, and Savio Vega have been previously reported to be appearing, as well.

Tonight's show (final card here) gets going with the Kickoff at 6 pm ET with the main card beginning at 7 pm ET.