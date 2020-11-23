After being rumored to make a return to the company in recent months, it's now confirmed that Taylor Wilde is headed back to Impact Wrestling, according to PWInsider.

The former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion has been away since retiring in 2011. There's no word yet on what she will be doing when she returns, but it's possible that she works the tournament for the revival of the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

If Wilde does return for the tournament, it looks like she will be teaming with Jordynne Grace. Grace and a mystery partner are set to face Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle in a first round match, possibly this week. The storyline is that Grace has reached out to someone to be her partner for the tournament.

The current brackets for the tournament look like this:

FIRST ROUND

* Havok and Nevaeh defeated Alisha and Tenille Dashwood

* Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle vs. Jordynne Grace and TBA * Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan vs. Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary SECOND ROUND

* Havok and Nevaeh vs. Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle or Jordynne Grace and TBA * Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan or Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo vs. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee or Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary FINALS AT HARD TO KILL

* Havok and Nevaeh or Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle or Jordynne Grace and TBA vs. * Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan or Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo or Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee or Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

The new Knockouts Tag Team Champions will then be crowned at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Stay tuned for updates on Wilde's Impact return and the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.