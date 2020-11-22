Some more big names are reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE Survivor Series in Orlando, Florida. WWE Hall of Famers Edge, Kevin Nash and Mick Foley are backstage at the show, according to PWInsider.

Big Show is also attending tonight's event, likely to see The Undertaker's Final Farewell. No word on if any will appear on camera during the PPV.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Kane, Savio Vega, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, Booker T, Phineas and Henry Godwinn, and former WWE referee Tim White are currently in Orlando.

Tonight's show gets going with the Kickoff at 6 pm ET. The main card begins at 7 pm ET.