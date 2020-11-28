- The above video is the top 10 moments from the November 27th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

- Ahead of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin tweeted what it was like to work with Tyson.

Austin simply wrote, "It was a blast working with Mike. Bottom line."

While Vince Russo was a guest on The Steve Austin Show Unleashed in 2018, Russo spoke about how it was Tyson coming to WWE that helped launch the Attiude Era.

"I believe this was the start of the Attitude Era," Russo said. "Vince's decision to bring Tyson in to WWE when he was suspended for biting Evander Holyfield's ear was freaking genius. Who knows what Vince spent, but that money he spent catapulted WWE. That is what I mean when I say that Vince was a visionary. He saw that; it was genius."

It was a blast working with Mike. Bottom line. https://t.co/JjjxUTmB97 — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) November 28, 2020

- Sonya Deville shared the below photo on social media.