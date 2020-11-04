- Above is the latest episode of WWE Top 10, featuring forbidden kisses.

- Braun Strowman took to Twitter this week and commented on his WWE Survivor Series track record after being added to the Men's Team RAW with AJ Styles, Sheamus, Keith Lee and one Superstar to be announced.

"My #SurvivorSeries track record speaks for itself. I am the best of the best, better recognize that.... #GetAboardOrGetRunOver #WWERaw," he wrote.

The Men's Team SmackDown currently features Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and three Superstars to be announced.

My #SurvivorSeries track record speaks for itself. I am the best of the best, better recognize that....#GetAboardOrGetRunOver #WWERaw https://t.co/Ij0fGVZ32Z — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 3, 2020

- WWE has released the first merchandise for Retribution, as seen in the tweets below. The t-shirts, sweats, and hoodies feature the "R" flag logo the group has been using as of late.

T-BAR commented on the new merch and how it's better than the merchandise for The Nexus.

He wrote, "This merch is way better than that big yellow N merch since you all love to compare us to The Nexus so much. #RETRIBUTION"