Earlier this week, Nikki Bella's fiance Artem Chigvintsev spoke with US Magazine about The Bella Twins talking with WWE about a return.

"She's been having talks about coming back and doing something together with Brie," Chigvintsev said "They both have kids, and I feel like they still have this 'unclosed' chapter with wrestling. I would not be surprised."

Brie and Nikki posted a video today on their YouTube channel to help clarify when they'd like to make a return.

"We do really want to make a return," Brie said. "The timeline of it — we don't know when."

Nikki said they aren't "in talks" right at this moment, and noted Artem meant she and Brie talk among themselves of returning, but haven't directly spoke with WWE about a return to the ring. Brie continued that she didn't want to make the same mistake as when she attempted to do a comeback shortly after having her first child.

"A couple of mistakes I did with Birdie on a couple of my comebacks is Birdie was so little — you're sleep deprived, you're trying to train, you're trying to be a mom, so it can be really hard," Brie stated. "I'd like to wait until the boys are like two years old, or something like that. I see us making a comeback in a couple of years, or maybe it's next year, I don't know, but it's not next month!"

Nikki also felt like their last run didn't get the proper attention as they had numerous other projects going on at the same time.

"It would have to be our main focus because even when we came back for Evolution, we were running three companies, we were filming a reality TV show, we had so much on our plate — Brie had Birdie — and we just said the comeback didn't get its full attention from us that we wanted it to have," Nikki recalled. "So, we're gonna make sure on that, too."

Both said it's definitely on their bucket list to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. You can check out the Nikki and Brie's full comments in the video above.

