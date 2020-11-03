WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins took to Twitter last night and indicated that they want a shot at WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Last night's RAW saw Jax and Baszler retain their titles over Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. WWE had originally announced this as a non-title match, but plans changed and the titles were on the line.

WWE tweeted a post-match photo of Jax and Baszler standing tall in the ring, and asked if anyone can stop the champs. The Bellas re-tweeted that photo and used emojis to say they can stop Jax and Baszler.

Earlier in the night Nikki Bella re-tweeted a fan video and said she would love to show up on RAW with sister Brie Bella.

She wrote, "Goodness would love to roll up to #WWERaw tonight with Brie! Miss it sooo much!! N #FearlessNikki #BrieMode"

Jax and Baszler have not responded to The Bella Twins as of this writing, but Baszler did respond to the original WWE tweet that asked if anyone can stop them. She wrote, "No."

The Bellas are currently retired from in-ring action but they have made vague teases on a possible ring return at times. They both gave birth to baby boys back in the summer.

You can see the related Twitter posts below: