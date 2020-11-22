The Gobbledy Gooker is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.
Tonight's WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show saw The Gobbledy Gooker pin R-Truth to capture the title. Truth had just brought Gooker to the Kickoff set for a comedy segment.
This is The Gobbledy Gooker's first run with the 24/7 Title. Truth began his 44th reign with the title back on the November 9 RAW after pinning Lince Dorado.
Below are a few shots from tonight's title change on the Survivor Series Kickoff from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:
Don't tell us it's ... the GOBBLEDY GOOKER?!#SurvivorSeries @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/HlLbcQnR9q— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2020
NEW CHAMP!! NEW CHAMP!!#GobbledyGooker is the NEW 24/7 Champion! ?? ??#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/QT2ziXNNmq— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen, 30 YEARS after debuting ...— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2020
The #GobbledyGooker has become your NEW #247Champion! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/gklAjbJpQQ