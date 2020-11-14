Impact Wrestling stars Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Chris Van Vliet Show to promote their upcoming Talk'N Shop A Mania 2 pay-per-view event.

During the interview, they spoke about how Impact Wrestling, unlike WWE, encourages its talents to make extra income from outside projects such as Talk'N Shop A Mania - a parody-type wrestling event that The Good Brothers first hosted back in August. As reported first by Wrestling Inc., WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently asked WWE Superstars to stop engaging with third party platforms such as Twitch, Cameo, and Mixer.

Gallows said he was grateful to Impact Wrestling for plugging Talk'N Shop A Mania during the television program.

"Anytime we get to speak publicly about any of this, I like to take a moment and just kind of put those guys over," said Gallows. "Put over Scott D'Amore, and Don Callis, and everybody over at Impact because they completely embraced us the same way. I think that we completely embraced them, and they've been nothing but helpful on that end. You'll see leading up to Talk'N Shop A Mania 2, there will be a commercial in there for Talk'N Shop A Mania and there will be stuff like that on their television program, and I think that speaks volumes to them and how they get behind and support their talent, and the outside projects that we're working on, and all kinds of stuff like that."

Talk'N Shop A Mania 2 took place on the evening of November 13. During the build up to the show, Karl Anderson, the other half of The Good Brothers, spoke about the hilarious incident at Slammiversary earlier this year when the tag team slipped on the ramp during their Impact Wrestling debut.

"I got to the back, and I was pumped up thinking we just f***ing changed the whole game baby," he said. "I'm just moonwalking back, waiting for everybody to put me over and put it all over. And Bryan Myers is there, Hawkins, and he just bursts out laughing. I said 'What?' he said 'What do you mean, what? You didn't see Drew slip?' And I went, 'Oh, come on!'. I didn't even realize he did it, but Gallows turned it into what it is - it's the no hand crotch chop. He just did like, a little brother bump."

Gallows added, "So, here's the thing - if these guys didn't get their oil all over the ramp, it never would have happened! If it's me, it's ok, but if someone is going to do a big dive at the bottom of the ramp with a bunch of oil on - which I am not going to do - you're going to screw things up for everybody else."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Chris Van Vliet Show