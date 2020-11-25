The Grizzled Young Veterans are back on the main WWE NXT brand.

Tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network saw Zack Gibson and James Drake hit the ring and attack Ever-Rise as they were waiting for a match to begin.

Gibson and Drake announced that they were back in NXT and will soon be recognized as the #1 tag team on the brand.

The Grizzled Young Vets joined the main NXT brand earlier this year but plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They attacked Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde during the February 19 NXT episode, and cut a similar promo on how they were coming for the NXT Tag Team Titles. They also worked the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, defeating Kushida and Alex Shelley in the quarterfinals, and The Undisputed Era in the semifinals. They then lost to Pete Dunne and Riddle in the finals.

Drake and Gibson became the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions in January 2019 after winning a tournament to crown the first-ever champions for that brand. They held the titles for 230 days before losing them to Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews at "Takeover: Cardiff" in August 2019. They have not worked the NXT UK brand since January of this year.

Stay tuned for more on The Grizzled Young Vets working NXT. Below are a few shots from tonight's return at the Capitol Wrestling Center: