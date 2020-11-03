A new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is in the works.

Lilian Garcia recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for an interview and revealed that The Last Dance producers will begin working on a new Austin project next, to be released in 2021.

Garcia knows about the Austin documentary because she was contacted by WWE due to her close friendship with Stone Cold.

"WWE contacted me and they said the producers from The Last Dance are going to reach out to you," Garcia revealed. "They want you in their documentary. It's crazy because when I got the message I was literally just watching The Last Dance documentary. I said, 'Jake I'm literally watching your documentary right now, this is amazing.' I come to find out that they want to do a documentary for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and it's coming out next year."

Garcia noted that the project will tell "the true story" about Austin, one that fans might not know. She revealed that she immediately called Austin and said, "Dude, this is so special."

The Last Dance is the 2020 documentary mini-series, which was co-produced by Netflix and ESPN Films, that told the story of NBA legend Michael Jordan and his final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Stay tuned for updates on the Austin documentary. You can see Van Vliet's interview with Garcia below:

(H/T to RingsideNews)