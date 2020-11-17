Money In the Bank briefcase holder The Miz took to Twitter this afternoon and took a shot at new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Miz referred to McIntyre's RAW victory over Randy Orton as a "hot potato" win. The "hot potato" discussion has also made the rounds on social media today.

"I don't know whether to congratulate or feel sorry for @DMcIntyreWWE for winning the @wwe Championship last night. One thing is for sure I do love a good game of hot potato especially when the potato is a WWE Title and I have the key to winning the game. #MITB," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see when The Miz tries his first cash-in on McIntyre. He previously tried to cash in on Orton but the cash-in attempt was nixed before the bell rang. McIntyre is scheduled to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a non-title champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

McIntyre has not responded to The Miz's tweet as of this writing. Stay tuned for updates.