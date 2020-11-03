WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently revealed on Confessions Of The Hitman that The Rock was subject to backstage bullying from members of The Kliq and that several wrestlers "tried to break The Rock" and get him to quit the pro wrestling business.

While recalling his first-ever meeting with The Undertaker on WWE Network's Meeting The Undertaker special, The Rock confirmed the story that some members of the locker room didn't want him to capture his first WWE Championship at Survivor Series 1998.

"This is stuff I've never shared but I do want to share it because it's important," said The Rock. "When I started to make the move [up the card] and word started to get around that the office was priming me for a WWE Championship run, there were a handful of guys in the business at the time who did everything they could to stop that run from happening."

The Great One revealed that The Undertaker had his back during those trying times.

"He was always so steady, telling me, 'Don't worry about it, kid. Just go out and keep doing your thing. You have a hell of a future.'"

The Rock, who reached the top of the wrestling business in his mid 20s, also revealed that he would constantly get questions about his age from The Undertaker.

"He would always ask me, 'you hit 30 yet?' Every time, I would said 'no' and he'd be like, 'oh, s**t. One day, you will and your bones will be sore.'"

"I always appreciated that about Mark. It spoke volumes about his integrity and love for the business. And I'll always be grateful for that," he added.

