Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and crew officially began production on his "Young Rock" comedy series this past Friday.

The show is being filmed in Queensland, Australia, as announced today by Universal Television, according to Deadline. The division of Universal Studio Group is producing the Young Rock series, which will chronicle Rock's formative years. NBCUniversal International Studios' Matchbox Pictures is overseeing production at Screen Queensland Studios. The show has been filming in locations in & around Brisbane and South East Queensland.

NBC gave Young Rock a straight-to-series order back in January. The series is scheduled to premiere on NBC in January 2021. Rock will appear in each episode of the series, which is coming from Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan and co-executive producer Jeff Chiang, who wrote the pilot episode together. Khan and Chiang are executive producing Young Rock, along with Rock, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jennifer Carreras and Brian Gewirtz of Seven Bucks. Daina Reid will direct various episodes, while Jeffrey Walker will serve as co-executive producer.

The Rock recently revealed the cast of the show, with details on each character they will be playing, including the role of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. You can click here for that reveal.

Rock took to Instagram to mark production kicking off and said this show will be special, and unlike anything else he's ever done.

"A pleasure to officially kick off production for our new @NBC series, 'YOUNG ROCK'. A comedy series about my wild and often unbelievable childhood and crazy teen years. Before you understand where I'm comin' from, you gotta understand where I came from [emoji] I've never done anything like this before. This one's special and I think you're gonna like it [emoji] Life's unpredictable journey.... Let's shoot. #KickingOffProduction #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC," he wrote.

Rock checked-in on Sunday with another Instagram post and wrote, "Excellent work week on set of our new TV series, "YOUNG ROCK" coming soon to @NBC. Working very closely with our series creator, Nahnatchka Khan. She's a brilliant (and very funny) creative partner who I trust with my wild life story growing up. We examine every word from every character because these are all real people, real family who are still in my life and those who have passed away. Gotta be authentic and get it right. The good, the bad, the heartbreaking, the heartwarming and the f*cking hilarious. Can't wait for you guys to watch this show."

Rock made another post on Sunday and posted a shot from what appears to be a Young Rock scene on his trademark "People's Eyebrow" gimmick.

He wrote, "Eyebrow action [fire emoji] on set of our new TV series, 'YOUNG ROCK' for @NBC. A little inside intel - I started doing the 'people's eyebrow' when I was 13yrs old. The ladies loved it [purple devil emoji] So boom I did it. It worked on all the girls. Made their backs crack and their livers quiver. Didn't work on my teachers though. Hello detention, I'm Dwayne and I'll be spending some time with you today [hand raised emoji]"

