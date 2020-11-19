The Undertaker has joined Cameo for a limited time only.

WWE and Cameo announced today that The Deadman is available for 30 limited edition personalized video messages, which he will record on Sunday while at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Taker will be at the pay-per-view for his "Final Farewell" segment and 30th anniversary celebration.

The video requests are going for $1,000 each. You can access Taker's Cameo page at this link.

Taker's Cameo bio reads like this: "One of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history, Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. To commemorate the 30th Anniversary of his debut, The Deadman will create 30 personalized video messages on Sunday November 22."

