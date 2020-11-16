The Undertaker will be featured on several WWE Network shows this week as the "30 Days of The Deadman" programming line-up comes to an end.

Today's additions to the WWE Network is a new "Chasing Glory" episode with Lilian Garcia, featuring Cesaro as her guest. 8 classic episodes of Prime Time Wrestling were also added at 10am ET today via the on-demand section.

Tuesday will see a new "Uncool" episode with Alexa Bliss interviewing Taylor Hanson. A new "Best Of" compilation with footage from past Survivor Series events will also be added tomorrow at 10am ET via on-demand.

The Undertaker will be on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday at 10am ET. Taker and Kane will be the topic of discussion for Thursday's Notsam Wrestling show with Sam Roberts.

Friday will see Taker make his debut on a new episode of the Break It Down series. It will air at 10am ET via the on-demand section, then at 7:30pm ET on the live feed. A new Swerve City Podcast will also be added Friday, with guests Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish.

A new WWE Chronicle documentary on Lana and her Survivor Series journey will premiere on-demand at 10am ET this Saturday, and then will air on the live feed at 8pm ET. A new "Drew & A" will premiere at 10am ET on-demand, with Drew McIntyre interviewing shark expert Paul de Gelder.

Survivor Series Sunday will feature a new "Feel The Power" podcast from The New Day at 10am ET, featuring part 2 of The Great TV Tournament. A "La Previa" episode for Survivor Series and a Survivor Series special edition of The Bump will also premiere at 10am ET via on-demand. Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing The Undertaker will premiere at 10am ET, and then air on the live feed after the pay-per-view goes off the air. The Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm ET, instead of the previously announced time of 5pm ET. The main pay-per-view card is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET.

