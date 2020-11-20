The Undertaker and Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg have collaborated for a new merchandise collection.

WWE announced today that the new collection with The Deadman and the rapper will launch at 2pm ET via WWE Shop.

The Undertaker X Snoop Dogg collection includes 8 t-shirts, 1 hoodie, 1 long sleeve t-shirt, 1 beanie, and 1 poster.

You can see a few of the items in the photo above. Below is the full announcement issued by WWE today: