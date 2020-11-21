- Above, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin spoke to The Undertaker on Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. Taker was asked to give a quick reactions to a bunch of different names in wrestling: Yokozuna ("awesome talent, better friend"), Paul Bearer ("truly missed"), Triple H ("one of the best"), Goldberg ("icon"), Bray Wyatt ("the future"), Giant Gonzalez ("tough day at the office"), Shane McMahon ("tremendous energy"), Paul Heyman ("tremendous mind"), John Cena ("overachiever"), Kane ("solid as a rock"), and Roman Reigns ("future of the Samoan dynasty").

- Nikki and Brie Bella turn 37 today, WWE sent well wishes to the sisters, earlier today. As noted, The Bella Twins are reportedly in talks to make another run in WWE.

- Below, Team UpUpDownDown (Xavier Woods, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, King Corbin and Ember Moon) took on Team LeftRightLeftRight (Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, Adam Cole, Tegan Nox and Dio Maddin) in a number of different video games to find out who is the superior gaming team.