The Undertaker said his "Final Farewell" at tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The farewell segment for The Undertaker wrapped WWE's "30 Days of The Deadman" to celebrate Taker's 30th anniversary celebration. The segment aired after tonight's main event and featured several WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers - Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy (who had Taker's symbol painted on his face), Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane.

After these Legends were introduced by Mike Rome, a lengthy video package aired with highlights from Taker's 30 year career in WWE, featuring comments from Triple H, Shane, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and John Cena. Rome then introduced WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who came to the ring to give a great introductory speech for The Deadman.

Vince talked about how Taker's run will never be duplicated, and how he struck fear in the hearts of his opponents, while entertaining a global audience in WWF and WWE. Vince added that Taker's legacy will live on eternally, before introducing him. A lengthy entrance for Taker then took place with The Deadman making his way to the ThunderDome ring.

Taker talked about how he's made that slow walk to the ring and laid people to rest time & time again for 30 long years, but now his time has come. WWE piped in several "thank you Taker!" and "Undertaker!" chants throughout Taker's in-ring segment. After Taker spoke for a minute or two, he dropped to one knee for his signature pose as the ring filled with fog. A graphic of the late WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer appeared on the wall, with Bearer holding the urn up. Taker looked up at Bearer and continued his pose on one knee while a single spotlight was put on his position in the ring. The bells started to toll once again as Taker's music started back up. He then posed with the thunder & lighting going off, and cut his own throat in the middle of the ring. The former WWE Champion then marched up the ramp, stopped to look back at the ring, and turned back around to raise his fist in the air. Many expected WWE to pull of some sort of angle, perhaps with a WWE Superstar attacking Taker, but that never happened as he continued to the back and the Survivor Series pay-per-view went off the air.

The 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view marked Taker's 30th anniversary as he originally debuted at the 1990 Survivor Series pay-per-view. There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for his future, if anything, but we will keep you updated.

Below are several shots from tonight's show-closing "Final Farewell" segment at The ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida: