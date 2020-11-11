New AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss their title win over FTR at last Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Nick Jackson commented on how Kenny Omega came to the ring and celebrated with them after the win.

"That's a complete opposite from what we're used to," Nick said. "Usually, it was us coming to the ring to celebrate Kenny's victory. This time, with him coming to congratulate us, it was very special."

Matt Jackson also talked about the post-match celebration with Omega and revealed that things got emotional.

"When we were in the ring after the match, Kenny kept repeating, 'You did it! You finally did it!' Nobody else could hear him but us, and it got emotional for us," Matt revealed. "Sharing that big moment together meant a lot. The three of us have gone through so much together in that ring.

"We've all literally grown up together, from three poor kids trying to make our names in sweaty bars and gymnasiums on the indie scene, filming silly sketches in between 10-hour bus rides, watching ringside as he and Okada rocked Tokyo Dome. We'll always have this bond, so it was only appropriate to share such a special moment together."

This is the first AEW tag team title run for the Executive Vice Presidents, who are scheduled to be featured in a video package on tonight's Dynamite show. It was noted that the upcoming stretch for the brothers will be different as champions on AEW Dynamite. Nick revealed that they wanted to wait another year before winning the titles, but AEW President & CEO Tony Khan wanted them to win the titles now.

"If we'd won them right away, there wouldn't have been a struggle for our characters," Nick said. "We actually wanted to hold back for another year, so winning now was a Tony [Khan] call, but I'm glad it happened at the pay-per-view. It felt special, and winning it from FTR in this rivalry, in a match we never thought would happen, took it over the top."

Matt said the time was right for the title change.

"We wanted our story to be painful," Matt said. "So we kept losing, and when you finally thought we'd start winning, we'd lose more. Being fans, we know the feeling of when that pain turns to celebration, and this was the right time for us. We competed in arguably the biggest tag-team match of the last five years and finally won the tag titles in the company we helped start. Does it get any bigger than that?"