Two title matches have been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Johnny Gargano will defend his NXT North American Title against a mystery partner on next week's show. This will be Gargano's first title defense since winning the title from Damian Priest on last week's Halloween Havoc special.

There's no word yet on who Gargano will defend against, but WWE is billing the match as a mystery opponent vs. Gargano. Gargano appeared in a brief comedy segment on this week's show, from his kitchen table at home. The mystery attacker who helped Gargano win at Halloween Havoc, wearing the Scream mask, played a board game with Gargano in tonight's segment, but their identity was not revealed. Gargano is looking to shut his critics up with next week's title defense. Priest did not appear on this week's show.

Next week's NXT show will also see Breezango get their rematch against NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. This will be the first title defense for Lorcan and Burch. Fandango and Breeze have not appeared since losing the titles on October 21. Pat McAfee and Pete Dunne will likely be at ringside for Lorcan and Burch next week.

Another likely match for next week's NXT episode is Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez. This week's show featured McKenzie Mitchell interviewing Li backstage, asking about the recent letters she's received, that have been delivered by Boa. Li said she didn't want to explain the messages because they were from her family and she needs to turn things around. She also said McKenzie needed to mind her own business. NXT General Manager William Regal then appeared and delivered a new letter to Li. Li read the message and asked Regal to book her against Gonzalez next week. Regal asked Li if she's sure she wants that match, and Li said she must face Gonzalez because Gonzalez dishonored her last week. Regal said if that's what Li wants, he will take care of it. The match was never officially announced.

Li saying Gonzalez dishonored her was a reference to the October 21 NXT episode when Gonzalez attacked after Li's singles loss to Kacy Catanzaro. After the loss, Li attacked Catanzaro from behind and declared that she should've been the winner. Kayden Carter tried to make the save but Li attacked her, and then went back to attacking Catanzaro. That's when Gonzalez attacked and laid Li out, then attacked Catanzaro and Carter to hype up her Halloween Havoc match with Rhea Ripley, which Ripley won.

