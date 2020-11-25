Team Candice LeRae has been finalized for the upcoming WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" match against Team Shotzi Blackheart.

LeRae will be joined by Toni Storm, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. There's no word yet on who will be on Blackheart's team, but it looks like Ember Moon will join her.

Tonight's NXT episode saw Storm turn heel by attacking Moon.

The heel turn came after LeRae defeated Moon in singles action, in a match that saw interference from Kai, Gonzalez and Indi Hartwell. The post-match angle saw Moon avoid a beatdown by the heels. She retreated to the ramp and was then joined by Storm. They went to rush the ring for a fight, but Storm pulled Moon back and destroyed her at ringside. Storm then rolled Moon back into the ring and watched while the heels attacked Moon once again.

LeRae then confirmed in a backstage segment that she will be joined in WarGames by Storm, Kai and Gonzalez.

The NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event will take place on Sunday, December 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card, along with a few shots from tonight's heel turn:

Men's WarGames Match

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)

Women's WarGames Match

Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, 3 Superstars TBA) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)

"Yes, you can see she's very concerned. You can tell by the way she holds her hands to her face." - @FightOwensFight about @DakotaKai_WWE



KO sees things the average person doesn't. #WWENXT ?? pic.twitter.com/01ZV4uBs9m — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 26, 2020

This hurts on a very visceral level.



We thought you were better than this, Toni. ??#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/52G4MMOotY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 26, 2020